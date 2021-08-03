609 COVID cases on Tuesday

HYDERABAD

As many as 609 new coronavirus infections were recorded in the State on Tuesday, with 1,08,921 samples being put to test. The results of 1,541 samples are awaited.

The fresh cases include the highest of 81 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, followed by 67 cases in Karimnagar, 51 in Khammam, 48 in Nalgonda, 39 in Pedapalli, and 36 each in Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy. No infection was detected in Jogulamba Gadwal, while Adilabad logged only one case.

The infection tally now stands at 6,46,606.

Four COVID patients also died during the day, taking the death toll to 3,811.

The State had 8,777 active cases as of Tuesday evening.

Non-COVID services

On the first day of resumption of non-COVID services at Gandhi Hospital, 268 patients turned up for consultation on out-patient basis, and 28 emergency cases under non-COVID category were admitted.

The government tertiary care hospital was turned into a COVID-only facility in the third week of April this year when the second wave of the pandemic was peaking.