601 petitions submitted at Prajavani programme  at Phule Praja Bhavan

Vice Chairman of the State Planning Board G. Chinna Reddy participated in Prajavani programme at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan here on Tuesday. The event saw a significant turnout of citizens presenting various grievances and petitions to Mr. Reddy and other officials. On this occasion, Mr. Reddy assured the attendees that their issues would be reviewed and addressed at the earliest.

A total of 601 applications were received during the programme. The petitions spanned multiple departments, indicating the diverse nature of the issues faced by the public. The number of applications received by each department is as follows: Revenue Department - 142, Consumer Affairs, Food, and Civil Supplies - 87, Municipal Administration and Urban Development - 53, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development - 52, Home Department - 47, and other departments - 220.

State Nodal Officer of Prajavani Divya Devarajan, along with other officers, received applications from the public and conducted inquiries to better understand their problems.

