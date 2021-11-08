60,000 to 70,000 jobs under new zonal system: KCR

Employment calendar after new system stabilized, says CM

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that about 60,000 to 70,000 job vacancies will arise shortly after the existing State government employees were adjusted in their native districts according to the new zonal system.

He was due to hold a meeting with employees’ leaders shortly after which the job notifications will be rolled out, Mr. Rao said at a press conference on Monday.

He said the government will release employment calender every year from 2022 with specific details of jobs to be filled. But, before that the zonal system will be stabilised with focus on giving jobs to locals. There will be 95 % reservation for locals in jobs in every district. The gazetted posts will no longer be State level but zonal posts.

Mr. Rao said the government had given 1.35 lakh jobs so far and another 80,000 were in the offing. He accused the Centre of keeping the State government waiting for approval for seven to eight months after it mooted amendments to Presidential Order to introduce the new zonal system.

Quoting findings, he said the unemployment rate in the State was the lowest in the country.