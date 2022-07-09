₹600 pm for transportation of school children

July 09, 2022 22:09 IST

Allowance provided under RTE Act

The State government has issued orders for provision of transport allowance of ₹600 per month in 2022-23 for 37,103 children who go to schools in other villages in the absence of schools in their own habitations.

The amount could be claimed for travel by autos, vans or any other mode of transport up to one km by children of Classes one to five, two kms for Classes six and seven, three kms for Class eight and five kms for Classes nine and ten.

The allowance was provided in the Right to Education Act.