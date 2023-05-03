ADVERTISEMENT

600 girls undergoing training in NCC camp

May 03, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

About 600 girl cadets are participating in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Annual Training  Camp at St Francis for Women, Begumpet, by 1 Telangana Girls Bn NCC, under the aegis of NCC Gp HQ Secunderabad, from May 1 to May 10. The cadets are being trained in various military subjects like weapon training, map reading, field craft/battle craft and leadership. Cadets will undergo a horde of other activities such as marching drills, cultural activities, lecture-cum-demonstrations on various subjects, sports competitions etc. The cadets are also being given an exposure to weapon firing. Social service activities during the camp like ‘Swachh Bharat’, blood donation, exposure to stress management techniques, waste recycling techniques, adventure activities, and career counselling by guest lecturers with expertise in their fields will also be taken up during the camp. The commanding officer is Lt Col Pradeep Kumar along with staff, said a press release on Wednesday.

