60-year-old man arrested for sexually harassing a minor girl

A 60-year-old man who allegedly sexually harassed a minor girl was arrested by Bowenpally police. The man, Mahaboob Pasha, used to run a general store in the locality. The minor girl had visited the store on Saturday evening when he sexually harassed her. The girl who broke into tears informed her mother about it.

The family members lodged a complaint with the police on Tuesday. The police have arrested the man. Bowenpally police inspector K Ravi Kumar said that cases under Section 11 read with section 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and IPC Section 354 (a) were registered.