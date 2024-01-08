60-year-old man arrested for sexually assaulting a minor

January 08, 2024 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 60-year-old man was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl at a secluded area in Uppal on Sunday. The Inspector of Uppal Police, G. Manmadha Kumar, said that the accused, Shaikh Sadak, a watchman, had introduced himself to the victim, a student, as a distant relative.

“The girl, aged 17, was standing at a bus stop in Uppal when Sadak approached her claiming to be a distant relative. He offered to walk with her and took her to a secluded area nearby, where he sexually assaulted her,” said the official.

The incident came to light when the girl’s parents questioned her for coming home late. She shared the incident with her parents, following which they lodged a complaint against Sadak with the Uppal police. “He was booked under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act and arrested,” added the police.

