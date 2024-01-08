GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

60-year-old man arrested for sexually assaulting a minor

January 08, 2024 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 60-year-old man was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl at a secluded area in Uppal on Sunday. The Inspector of Uppal Police, G. Manmadha Kumar, said that the accused, Shaikh Sadak, a watchman, had introduced himself to the victim, a student, as a distant relative.

“The girl, aged 17, was standing at a bus stop in Uppal when Sadak approached her claiming to be a distant relative. He offered to walk with her and took her to a secluded area nearby, where he sexually assaulted her,” said the official.

The incident came to light when the girl’s parents questioned her for coming home late. She shared the incident with her parents, following which they lodged a complaint against Sadak with the Uppal police. “He was booked under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act and arrested,” added the police. 

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.