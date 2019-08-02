60 tmcft more flood forecast for Srisailam in next 3-4 days

The ongoing spell of heavy rains in the catchment areas of Krishna and some of its tributaries both in Maharashtra and Karnataka are swelling the water levels in most of the reservoirs in the basin and the Central Water Commission (CWC) has forecast that Srisailam reservoir would get about 60 tmc ft volume of water over the next 3-4 days.

Water storage in Srisailam reservoir, the lifeline of many irrigation systems in Telangana and Rayalaseema, has clocked 61.06 tmc ft at 9 p.m. on Friday and it is expected go up rapidly.

The discharge of flood from Basavasagar in Narayanapur in Karnataka was recorded at over 2.15 lakh cusecs from 20 gates on Friday evening.

Water storage in the reservoirs increased by over 30 tmc ft in two days as the storage was just 31.04 tmc ft at 9 p.m. on July 31.

A bulletin issued by the CWC has stated that about 38 cm of rainfall was recorded in the source region of Krishna, Mahabaleshwar, from 8.30 a.m. on August 1 to 5.30 p.m. on August 2.

‘Severe flood situation’

As a result, the Krishna river at Kurundwad and river Panchganga at Terwad in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra were flowing in “severe flood situation and above their danger level”.

The situation is likely to continue for the next 3-4 days with the help of heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast for the basin, the bulleting noted. The CWC indicated that Almatti would get a volume of nearly 19 tmc ft water in the 24-hour period till 8 a.m. on Saturday and accordingly outflows from it and Narayanpur were forecast to be in the same measure.

Nearly 2.04 lakh cusecs of flood was being discharged into the river course at Jurala dam site at 9 p.m. on Friday including over 1.77 lakh cusecs from the spillway through 23 gates and over 26,000 cusecs through the power house.

Power generation

The TS-Genco is generating power from 6×39 MW station at the dam site and another 6×40 MW station at lower Jurala. Lifting of water for Bhima-I, Bhima-II, Nettempadu and Koilsagar schemes and drawal water for Left, Right and Parallel Canals of Jurala are continuing from Tuesday. Water is also being drawn for Kalwakurthy scheme from Srisailam reservoir since Thursday.

Godavari basin

In the Godavari basin, Kaddam, Swarna, Kumram Bheem, Taliperu and a few other projects continue to get good inflows, although in the decreased measure. However, at Medigadda barrage site, inflows and outflows were being recorded as 4.47 lakh cusecs.

The rains have also increased the number of minor irrigation tanks with surplus inflows to 1,278 on Friday from 665 on Thursday. In many areas the rains have helped farmers take up paddy transplantation.