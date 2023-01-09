ADVERTISEMENT

‘60 sarpanches committed suicide in Telangana’

January 09, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Release funds to panchayats immediately: Revanth Reddy

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy alleged that 60 sarpanches had committed suicide in the State as the government failed to release funds due to them. Stating that some of the sarpanches were forced to sell their ‘mangala sutralu,’ he demanded that the government release funds to panchayats immediately.

Under the banner of Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Sanghathan, the Congress held a dharna at Dharna Chowk on Monday. Though the party had planned for a such a protest a few days ago, the government denied permission and arrested the leaders who tried to reach the Dharna Chowk. With this, the TPCC approached the court and got the permission to hold dharna.

“The Government has been weakening the panchayat system by not releasing funds to them. One Anand Reddy, a sarpanch in Sircilla constituency being represented by Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao, had committed suicide as the government failed to release funds. ‘Is Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao not responsible for their suicides?” asked Mr. Revanth Reddy accusing that the funds meant for panchayas were diverted to pay bills for contractors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Referring to the government direction that the sapranch be suspended if a tree planted under Harita Haram died, the TPCC president wondered what action needed to be taken against Mr. Rama Rao for the death of 30 people in Musi floods in the past. He called upon sarpanches to fight for their rights instead of bowing before the government.

In a related development, aspirants of sub-inspector and constable posts submitted a memorandum to Mr. Revanth Reddy urging him to bring pressure on the government to address their problems, He promised that youth Congress would support them.

A two-minute silence was observed by the Congress leaders to pay homage to sarpanches who committed suicide.

TPCC senior vice president Mallu Ravi, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, former minister Md Ali Shabbir, Kisan Congress all India Vice- President M. Kodanda Reddy and others participated in the agitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US