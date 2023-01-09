‘60 sarpanches committed suicide in Telangana’

January 09, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy alleged that 60 sarpanches had committed suicide in the State as the government failed to release funds due to them. Stating that some of the sarpanches were forced to sell their ‘mangala sutralu,’ he demanded that the government release funds to panchayats immediately.

Under the banner of Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Sanghathan, the Congress held a dharna at Dharna Chowk on Monday. Though the party had planned for a such a protest a few days ago, the government denied permission and arrested the leaders who tried to reach the Dharna Chowk. With this, the TPCC approached the court and got the permission to hold dharna.

“The Government has been weakening the panchayat system by not releasing funds to them. One Anand Reddy, a sarpanch in Sircilla constituency being represented by Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao, had committed suicide as the government failed to release funds. ‘Is Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao not responsible for their suicides?” asked Mr. Revanth Reddy accusing that the funds meant for panchayas were diverted to pay bills for contractors.

Referring to the government direction that the sapranch be suspended if a tree planted under Harita Haram died, the TPCC president wondered what action needed to be taken against Mr. Rama Rao for the death of 30 people in Musi floods in the past. He called upon sarpanches to fight for their rights instead of bowing before the government.

In a related development, aspirants of sub-inspector and constable posts submitted a memorandum to Mr. Revanth Reddy urging him to bring pressure on the government to address their problems, He promised that youth Congress would support them.

A two-minute silence was observed by the Congress leaders to pay homage to sarpanches who committed suicide.

TPCC senior vice president Mallu Ravi, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, former minister Md Ali Shabbir, Kisan Congress all India Vice- President M. Kodanda Reddy and others participated in the agitation.