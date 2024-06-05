60% qualify NEET (UG) from Telangana 

A total of 47,371 candidates (60.84%), out of the total 77,849, who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET (UG) from Telangana, qualified the test. It was 58.55% last year.

As per the release, Telangana’s Anuran Ghosh, who secured 99.99 percentile, stood 77 in the list of top-100 candidates. He is also the only topper from Telangana.

Rajasthan and Odisha have the most number of toppers with 11 each.

The only two other names from Telangana are Guguloth Venkata Nripesh - rank 167, and Lavudya Sri Ram Naik - rank 453, the toppers in Scheduled Tribe category.

The National Testing Agency on Tuesday released the results of NEET (UG) - for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions in the country.

The undergraduate courses are also in the disciplines of ayurvedic, unani, siddha, homeopathy and surgery courses.

More than 24 lakh candidates had registered for the examination conducted on May 5. While the examination was conducted in 13 languages, 1,684 candidates registered for Telugu examination. English and Hindi being the most popular examination language, the other most popular regional language takers were Gujarati - 58,836, Bengali - 48,265, and Tamil - 36,333.

