GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

60% qualify NEET (UG) from Telangana 

Published - June 05, 2024 04:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Students and parents at a NEET exam centre in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Students and parents at a NEET exam centre in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA

A total of 47,371 candidates (60.84%), out of the total 77,849, who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET (UG) from Telangana, qualified the test. It was 58.55% last year.

As per the release, Telangana’s Anuran Ghosh, who secured 99.99 percentile, stood 77 in the list of top-100 candidates. He is also the only topper from Telangana.

Rajasthan and Odisha have the most number of toppers with 11 each.

The only two other names from Telangana are Guguloth Venkata Nripesh - rank 167, and Lavudya Sri Ram Naik - rank 453, the toppers in Scheduled Tribe category.

The National Testing Agency on Tuesday released the results of NEET (UG) - for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions in the country.

The undergraduate courses are also in the disciplines of ayurvedic, unani, siddha, homeopathy and surgery courses.

More than 24 lakh candidates had registered for the examination conducted on May 5. While the examination was conducted in 13 languages, 1,684 candidates registered for Telugu examination. English and Hindi being the most popular examination language, the other most popular regional language takers were Gujarati - 58,836, Bengali - 48,265, and Tamil - 36,333.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.