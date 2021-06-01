6 more private hospitals not allowed to treat COVID patients

HYDERABAD

01 June 2021 21:42 IST

33 hospitals barred so far

Telangana Health department has revoked permission given to six more private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients, on Tuesday. Until Monday, the permissions for 27 private hospitals were cancelled.

State’s Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao stated on Tuesday that they have revoked the permissions to treat COVID-19 patients issued to KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, Sunshine Hospitals, Gachibowli, Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Lotus Hospitals, Lakdikapul, Medisys Hospital, LB Nagar, Integro Hospital, Tolichowki main road, Retibowli.

The senior official said that they have received several complaints against private hospitals with regard to excess and irrelevant charges in addition to the prescribed norms, and against mismanagement, lack of proper attention, etc.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 174 complaints were received against 113 hospitals until Tuesday. The Health department has issued show cause notices to all of them and 22 were barred from treating COVID-19 patients after completing the treatment and discharge of patients under their care.

Besides, Health authorities in Khammam have revoked the permissions issued to 11 more private hospitals.

If anyone has complaints against private hospitals or laboratories, they can lodge grievance through Whatsapp number 9154 170 960, or, dial ‘104’.