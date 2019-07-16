6 held for theft of cellphone tower batteries

Six men believed to be involved in theft of cellphone tower batteries were arrested and ₹21.50 lakh and other material were seized from them on Tuesday.

The six suspects, of whom two are cellphone tower technicians, used their work knowledge, and along with others, including auto-rickshaw drivers and a daily-wager, took to stealing the heavy batteries to lead an easier life, the police said.

Ramavath Rajasekhar and Palthi Ashok, hailing from tribal hamlets in Adavidevulapalli and Tirumalagiri mandals, were site workers in the engineering section at ECIL in Hyderabad. Apart from their site work, they took to selling iron scrap and discarded wires from the company, but wanting to earn more they came up with the plan to steal batteries.

According to the police, the thefts started in 2018 when the duo stole small batteries, but later they invested in SUVs and with more men — Ramavath Balu, Ramavath Nagaraju, Meravath Babu and Maloth Balaji from the same family, they stole bigger batteries.

It was learnt that the two, who prove their identity as employees of ECIL, sell battery components to scrap market and store the cash at their houses.

As many as 72 batteries, along with cash of ₹ 21,50,000 and vehicles used for the purpose were recovered from them, Additional Superintendent of Police Padmanabha Reddy, presenting the accused before media said.