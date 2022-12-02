6, 824 drunk driving cases booked in Cyberabad police 

December 02, 2022 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Cyberabad police, in November, through continuous enforcement booked 6, 824 cases of drunk driving.

Police said the various checks and drives helped reduced accidents in the month. As a strategy, police teams were deployed in recently identified accident spots and other accident-prone areas in the limits.

In addition, several police station units together were also part of mega drunk driving checks. As per data, 93 violators were produced before magistrate and awarded punishment.