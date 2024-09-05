591 stolen/missing phones recovered by Rachakonda police

The Rachakonda police has successfully recovered 591 lost or stolen mobile phones worth ₹2 crore using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, a platform designed to track the activity of lost or stolen devices.

According to Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu, special teams were formed in LB Nagar, Malkajgiri, and Bhongir to identify and recover the stolen devices. “These teams worked in coordination with the Rachakonda IT Cell, leveraging the CEIR portal to track the activation of lost phone IMEI numbers,” Mr. Babu said.

In a span of 25 days, the teams managed to recover a total of 591 phones, with LB Nagar zone recovering the most at 339, Bhongir - 103 phones, and Malkajgiri - 149. This brings the total number of mobile phones recovered by the Rachakonda police this year to 3,213. The recovered phones were handed over to their rightful owners on September 5.