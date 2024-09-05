GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

591 stolen/missing phones recovered by Rachakonda police

Published - September 05, 2024 06:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Rachakonda police has successfully recovered 591 lost or stolen mobile phones worth ₹2 crore using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, a platform designed to track the activity of lost or stolen devices.

According to Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu, special teams were formed in LB Nagar, Malkajgiri, and Bhongir to identify and recover the stolen devices. “These teams worked in coordination with the Rachakonda IT Cell, leveraging the CEIR portal to track the activation of lost phone IMEI numbers,” Mr. Babu said.  

In a span of 25 days, the teams managed to recover a total of 591 phones, with LB Nagar zone recovering the most at 339, Bhongir - 103 phones, and Malkajgiri - 149. This brings the total number of mobile phones recovered by the Rachakonda police this year to 3,213. The recovered phones were handed over to their rightful owners on September 5.

Published - September 05, 2024 06:38 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.