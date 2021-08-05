582 COVID cases reported in Telangana

HYDERABAD

05 August 2021 23:34 IST

Three patients succumb to the infection

Telangana recorded 582 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total to 6,47,811. While 1,07,329 samples were put to test, results of 8,744 were awaited. Three COVID patients died.

Of the 582 new infections, the highest of 83 was from GHMC, followed by 61 each from Karimnagar and Warangal Urban, 45 from Khammam, and 39 from Nalgonda. No case was recorded in Narayanpet and Kamareddy, and only one infected case was detected in Jogulamba Gadwal.

From March 2, 2020 to August 5 of this year, a little over 2.25 crore samples were examined and 6,47,811 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 8,744 were active cases; 6,35,250 have recovered; and 3,817 have died.

