570 lost mobile phones recovered in 25 days in Cyberabad

Published - August 30, 2024 08:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyberabad Police recovered 570 stolen and lost mobile phones worth ₹1.50 crore over the past 25 days using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal. Cyberabad DCP (Crimes) K. Narasimha handed over the recovered phones to their owners on Friday. Of the 570 mobile phones, 101 were recovered by the Madhapur police, 87 by the Rajendranagar police, 100 by the Shamshabad police, 95 by the Medchal police, 97 by the Balanagar police and 90 by the IT Cell, the officials said. The Cyberabad police have recovered a total of 2,696 stolen mobile phones so far in 2024. The police urged citizens to report lost mobile phones either at their nearest police station or directly through the CEIR portal for swift recovery.

