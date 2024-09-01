56 passengers of TGSRTC bus rescued in Warangal district 

Fifty-six passengers travelling on a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus were rescued by the police after the bus stranded in water downstream of a tank at Venkatapur village in Nekkonda mandal on Sunday (September 1, 2024).

The bus was heading to Mahabubabad from Vemulawada when it got stuck on the Kesamudram-Thopanapally road following heavy downpour that flooded a portion of the road near Thopanapally village in the intervening night of Saturday (August 31, 2024) and Sunday, sources said.

Passengers spent night in the bus

The passengers were forced to spend the night in the bus as rising water levels made it impossible to move. Relatives and those on board urgently pleaded for rescue as the situation worsened. The stranded passengers, mainly women and children, had spent anxious moments in the bus for several hours without food or water. Some of them alerted their family members about their plight over the phone.

Carefully manoeuvred

Responding promptly to the emergency, the Nekkonda police, along with revenue officials, deployed an earthmover to reach the stranded bus. After hours of careful manoeuvring, all 56 passengers were safely evacuated. The district administration, led by District Collector Dr. Satya Sarada, took immediate action to ensure the safety of the passengers. The Collector, along with revenue and police officials, played a crucial role in the rescue operation.

Police, residents and lorry driver lauded

The evacuated passengers were taken to a rehabilitation center at the Mandal Parishad School, where they were provided with necessary facilities, including meals. On this occasion, Collector Dr. Satya Sarada lauded the Nekkonda police, revenue officials, and residents for their timely assistance. The driver of a lorry who helped transport the passengers to safety was also commended for his efforts.