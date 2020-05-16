55 more test positive for COVID

The COVID surge in Telangana continued with 55 more people testing for the virus on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 1509. Twelve people were discharged. Of the new cases, 44 are from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area, two from Sangareddy, one from Rangareddy, and eight were categorised under ‘migrants’ section.

Till Friday, Sangareddy was among the 26 districts with zero positive cases in the past 14 days. Of the total 1509 cases, 504 are active cases, 971 were discharged and 34 people died. Till date, 52 migrants have tested positive for coronavirus.

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender held a meeting on Saturday with nodal officers, doctors who are working in Hyderabad where active cases are reported. He said cases are increasing as many people from different families are testing positive.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao gave details about the number of families from each district, affected by COVID. As per details, the highest of 168 families affected were from Hyderabad, followed by 59 in Rangareddy, 39 in Medchal and 30 in Nizamabad.

Two fresh cases were reported from Indresham village in Patancheru mandal of Sangareddy on Saturday.

According to sources, three persons of a family from the village approached doctors at Patancheru area hospital a few days ago with complaint of sore throat and fever. The hospital staff sent all the family members to Chest Hospital for testing. Both father and son tested positive and mother’s results are awaited. Both of them were shifted to Gandhi Hospital and the mother is still at the Chest Hospital. The whole neighbourhood was sanitised and officials trying trace the primary contacts and send them to isolation centre.