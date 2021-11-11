₹5.5 crore worth drugs seized

About 14.2 kg of pseudoephedrine hidden in parcels was destined for Australia

In a joint operation, the sleuths of Begumpet Police and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 14.2 kg of pseudoephedrine concealed in parcels destined to Australia.

The two parcels were interdicted at an international courier agency at Begumpet on November 9. Police said that the parcel boxes contained photo frames and other products. “On careful examination of the photo frames revealed plastic cover containing white powder-like substance sandwiched between two layers of the photo frame. This substance tested positive for Pseudoephedrine, a controlled substance under the NDPS Act 1985,” police said.

A total of 22 photo frames were found in those two parcels, with each parcel containing 11 photo frames. Preliminary investigations by both the investigating agencies revealed that the consignments were booked using fraudulent Aadhaar cards having Hyderabad addresses by two persons, possibly from Tamil Nadu. The value of the seized drug in grey market is around ₹5.5 crore.

It was a continuation of a series of more than 15 cases involving over 300 kg of ephedrine and pseudoephedrine consignments destined to Australia by courier, air and sea cargo detected by DRI Hyderabad - in the last one year at various locations including Chennai, Delhi and Bengaluru.