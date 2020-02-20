Telangana

55 bag jobs in private firms

A total of 475 job-seekers turn up at job fair

Thanks to the initiative of the Department of Employment and Training, as many as 55 unemployed youths secured placements in several private firms at a job mela held here on Thursday.

A total of 475 job-seekers turned up for the day-long job fair held at TNGO’s function hall. Private companies from various fields, including pharmacy, credit card marketing, building materials and others, offered placements to eligible job-seekers at the fair, according to the mela organisers.

Posts such as pharmacists, pharmacy assistants, financial advisers, POS sales managers and marketing executives were on offer. District Employment Officer Sreeram supervised the event.

Meanwhile, the Department of Employment and Training has proposed to hold career guidance sessions featuring motivational talks by subject experts and retired officials for unemployed youths of the district soon.

