₹5,461 crore Keshavapuram storage reservoir contract cancelled

The State Government has asked the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) to invite tenders for Godavari Drinking Water Supply Project Phase-II and Rejuvenation of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs for Musi river clean up project.

The State Government has announced cancellation of contract for construction of 10 tmcft raw water storage reservoir at Keshavapuram with associated components under Godavari river source for drinking water requirements of Hyderabad under hybrid annuity mode.

Land acquisition not over

In the orders issued on Wednesday, Municipal Administration Secretary M. Dana Kishore said that the proposed construction of redesign storage reservoir of 5.04 tmcft capacity at Keshavapuram with associated components and additional drawals of 10 tmcft from Kondapochammasagar with WTP at Ghanpur had been cancelled as project works were not grounded due to non-completion of land acquisition or alienation.

The cancellation comes in accordance with the agreement conditions by mutual consent of HMWS&SB and the concessionaire MEIL. The cost of the Keshavapuram project up to Ghanpur was estimated at ₹4,369.37 crore (with SSR 2017-18 rates). But the project could not be grounded due to land issues resulting in increase of its projected cost to ₹5,461 crore with revised standard schedule of rates of 2024-25, an increase of ₹1,093.63 crore.

The cost of Godavari Phase-II project from Mallannasagar to Osmansagar is estimated at ₹5,560 crore – ₹3,020 crore for Package I from Mallannasagar to Ghanpur and another ₹2,540 crore under Package II from Ghanpur to Osmansagar. This would mean water could be brought up to Osmansagar and Himayatsagar within the projected cost of Keshavapuram project.

In view of this, Godavari Phase-II is designed from Mallannasagar as the source for meeting the drinking water needs of Hyderabad and Musi river rejuvenation, sources said.