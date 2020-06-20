546 more test positive

HYDERABAD

20 June 2020 23:27 IST

State crosses 7,000-mark; 5 patients die

The sharp spike in COVID-19 cases continued in Telangana as 546 more swab samples tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. This is the highest number of COVID cases recorded to date. The total cases crossed the 7,000-mark. The cumulative cases stands at 7072. Five more COVID-19 patients died, taking the toll to 203.

On Saturday, 3188 samples were tested and 546 tested positive. The test positive rate for the day is 17%. On the whole, 53,757 tests were conducted in the State till June 20. As more tests are being conducted as part of ‘50,000 tests in 10 days’, more cases are being detected. The cases are expected to rise with increase in tests.

The 546 new cases include 458 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, 50 from Rangareddy, 13 from Karimnagar, 10 from Jangaon.Of the total 7,072 cases, 3363 are active cases, 3506 were discharged, and 203 died.

While 2698 cases were detected from March 2 to May 31(91 days), 4,374 cases were detected from June 1-20 (20 days). Number of cases in Telangana month wise –. March – 95 cases. April – 943 cases. May – 1660 cases. June (1-20) – 4374