541 students from 72 schools participate in poster-design contest by The Hindu, NMDC Limited in Hyderabad

November 05, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A poster-design contest was organised by The Hindu in School and NMDC Limited at the State Art Gallery in Madhapur, Hyderabad, on Sunday. The competition witnessed the participation of 541 students from 72 schools in junior and senior categories.

The participants designed posters on four topics, with the theme ‘Swachhata’. GM, Corporate Communications-NMDC Limited, Jayaprakash commended the students and parents for their enthusiasm. The winning posters were selected by JNAFAU’s M.L. Anand Rao and renowned artist K. Padmavathi. During the event, Prof. Anand Rao expressed his admiration for the rich and diverse talent pool in Hyderabad and commended the artists’ ability to use posters as a medium for expressing their thoughts and emotions.

The winners in the senior category are Aswita Hanmandla, Sister Nivedita School, Ameerpet, (first prize); B. Daedeepya, Unique High School (second prize); and G. Sneha Madhuri, TSWREIS (G), Chowtuppal (third prize).

In the junior category, Pardhi Jalan, NASR School, Khairatabad, won the first prize, with Laasya Sri, Sister Nivedita School, Ameerpet, at the second position and Heerajavignay Ladi, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Atmakuri Ramarao School, Jubilee Hills, in the third spot. Consolation prizes were given to seven participants each in the two categories.

The prize distribution ceremony is scheduled for November 14 at the corporate office of NMDC Limited at Masab Tank. The winners will receive cash prizes in each category, along with certificates of merit and shields.