53rd Zonal Mines Rescue Competition begins

Published - October 16, 2024 06:55 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The 53rd Zonal Mines Rescue Competition-2024 got underway at the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)’s Mines Rescue Station in Ramagundam-II Area of Peddapalli district on Wednesday.

Director of Mines Safety, Region-I, South Central Zone, Umesh M. Savarkar, was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day event.

SCCL Director (Planning & Projects and PAW) G Venkateshwar Reddy presided over the function.

Competitions will be held in ‘First-aid practicals’, ‘Rescue & Recovery’ and other categories during the two-day event, SCCL sources said.

The best performers in the zonal competition will be selected for the forthcoming national-level Mines Rescue Competition to be held in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad.

The competitions are being held at two venues — GDK-7 Life Extension Project (LEP) and the Mines Rescue Station in RG-II Area.

