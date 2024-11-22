53,310 posts filled up in last 10 months: govt.

Hyderabad

As the State government gears up to complete one year in office, the biggest assurance of filling up government jobs seems to have come true with 53,310 posts filled up in the last 10 months.

Officials revealed that this is the highest by any State government in the country in such a short period and the Telangana government showcased its commitment to fill up the jobs, which was one of the promises made to youngsters.

The achievement is far more significant given that the previous BRS government failed to meet the expectations of the youngsters who had great hopes for government jobs once Telangana was formed. There were hardly any recruitments in the first term of the BRS, a senior Congress leader said.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has been harping on how the Congress government could recruit 11,062 teachers posts in 10 months as against 7,857 posts filled by the BRS government in 10 years. The exams were conducted in July and the results were announced in September at a record speed. Appointment letters were handed over to them on Dasara and 10,006 people joined immediately.

Similarly, appointment letters were issued to 8,304 candidates, including TGT, PGT, junior lecturers and degree college lecturer posts in residential societies.

Group-I after 13 years

The Revanth Reddy government also takes pride in successfully conducting the Group-I exam after 13 years despite the hurdles created by the BRS and its supporters, said Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Reddy. BRS did not issue Group-I notification for 8 years and when it was issued, the paper was leaked with thousands of aspirants forced to write the exam thrice.

Immediately after coming to power, the Chief Minister purged the Telangana Public Service Commission on the lines of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) instilling confidence among the aspirants. The obstacles were removed to clear the cases on pending exams and results, said media head of the Telangana Congress Sama Rammohan Reddy.

BOX for Graphics

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC): 3,393

Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHSRB): 6,956

Telangana State Police Recruitment Board (TGPRB): 16,067

Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREI-RB): 8,304

DSC - School Education: 10,006

Other Institutions: 441

Group 4 recruitment to be done this month: 8,143

About 5,378 posts are in various stages of recruitment