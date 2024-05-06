ADVERTISEMENT

₹5.32 lakh unaccounted cash seized as police intensify vehicle checking

May 06, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The Karimnagar three-town police on Monday seized unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹5.32 lakh during separate vehicle checks in the town.

The police have stepped up vehicle checks ahead of the May 13 Lok Sabha elections.

An amount of ₹3.32 lakh was seized from a person hailing from Teegalaguttapalli at Subashnagar and unaccounted cash worth ₹2 lakh was seized from a resident of Gauthaminagar in another vehicle check in Vavilalapalli in the town.

The seized cash was handed over to the officials concerned for further action.

