531 COVID cases in TS

Telangana recorded 531 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total to 8,14,303. While 24,927 samples were tested, results of 111 were awaited.

The fresh 531 cases include 281 from Hyderabad, 42 from Rangareddy, and 34 from Medchal-Malkajgiri.

From March 2, 2020, to July 24 this year, a total of 3.62 crore samples were tested, and 8,14,303 were detected with coronavirus.

Of the total cases, 8,05,562 have recovered, 4,630 were active cases, and 4,111 patients have died.