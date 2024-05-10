GIFT a SubscriptionGift
53 tonnes of PDS rice seized across Cyberabad

Published - May 10, 2024 11:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Cyberabad Special Operations Teams (SOT) made a series of arrests in the PDS rice smuggling ring and made five seizures across the Commissionerate. Officials seized 53 tonnes of PDS rice worth ₹10.60 lakh.

In the first case, the SOT Medchal team seized PDS rice worth ₹32.54 lakh during vehicle checking at Suraram main road and verified that the vehicle of Sangam Security Solution was transporting it without any QR code of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Suraram police are investigating the case.

In the second case, PDS rice worth ₹1.77 lakh was seized by the SOT Balanagar team while conducting vehicle checking at KPHB and verified a Cash Management Service (CMS) vehicle without any QR code of ECI.

The SOT Shamshabad team also apprehended one lorry while it was smuggling 35 tonnes of PDS rice at Shadnagar town. “Upon questioning, Pothula Bala Pradeep was suspected of smuggling the PDS rice. The two drivers, along with the rice bags, were shifted to Shadnagar police station,” said the officials. In another case, the SOT Shamshabad team seized 1,000 kg of PDS rice from an auto in Pedda Golconda area and nabbed one Ramakoti.

In the fifth case, the Rajendranagar SOT officials caught an auto and a lorry from a deserted place in Kismatpur Musi bridge. The vehicles contained 17 tonnes of PDS rice.

