₹52.59 crore sanctioned for STPs at 20 government hospitals in Telangana

Health department to ensure pre-treatment of waste water

Health department to ensure pre-treatment of waste water

The long-pending requirement of construction of sewage treatment plant (STP) at Telangana government hospitals gained some momentum. Telangana State Pollution Control Board has accorded administrative sanction of ₹52.59 crore for construction of the STPs at 20 government hospitals.

According to a copy of proceedings dated March 2, 2022, the ₹52.59 crore is contribution towards capital cost for construction of the 20 STPs. The plants are used for treatment of biomedical waste generated from hospitals’ operation theatres, laboratories and while washing bedsheets and other linen used by patients. The STPs would be constructed at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Gandhi Hospital, Osmania General Hospital, government general hospitals in Siddipet, Nalgonda, and other health facilities. The Health department is expected to provide for the pre-treatment facility for the waste from laboratory, operation theatre, and laundry washings before letting it into the STP, and it is also expected to meet the outlet discharge standards as per the BMW Rules, 2016, according to the proceedings. The need for the STPs has been pending from the past several years. Minister for Health T. Harish Rao held a series of meetings with Pollution Control Board chairman Rajeev Sharma, Member Secretary Neetu Prasad, Health department principal secretary Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi on the subject. The Minister has directed steps to be taken immediately to construct the STPs, as per a press release.