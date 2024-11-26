ADVERTISEMENT

521 kg of ganja worth over ₹1.30 crore incinerated in Karimnagar district in Telangana

Published - November 26, 2024 09:22 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI/KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

About 521 kg of ganja worth over ₹1.30 crore, seized in as many as 64 cases registered in Peddapalli and Mancherial districts since 2021, was destroyed by way of incineration method at the incineration factory in Manakondur mandal of Karimnagar district on Tuesday (Novemberr 26).

The seized ganja was incinerated under the supervision of Ramagundam Police Commissioner M. Srinivas, who is also the chairman of the Drug Disposal Committee of the Ramagundam Police Commissionerate, according to a press release.

Ramagundam Additional DCP (Administration) C. Raju, Special Branch ACP Raghavendra Rao, Godavarikhani ACP M.. Ramesh, Jaipur ACP A. Venkateshwarlu, and others were present.

