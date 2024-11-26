 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

521 kg of ganja worth over ₹1.30 crore incinerated in Karimnagar district in Telangana

Published - November 26, 2024 09:22 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI/KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

About 521 kg of ganja worth over ₹1.30 crore, seized in as many as 64 cases registered in Peddapalli and Mancherial districts since 2021, was destroyed by way of incineration method at the incineration factory in Manakondur mandal of Karimnagar district on Tuesday (Novemberr 26).

The seized ganja was incinerated under the supervision of Ramagundam Police Commissioner M. Srinivas, who is also the chairman of the Drug Disposal Committee of the Ramagundam Police Commissionerate, according to a press release.

Ramagundam Additional DCP (Administration) C. Raju, Special Branch ACP Raghavendra Rao, Godavarikhani ACP M.. Ramesh, Jaipur ACP A. Venkateshwarlu, and others were present.

Published - November 26, 2024 09:22 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.