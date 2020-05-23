52 COVID cases including 4 foreign evacuees, 1 death

The State recorded 52 coronavirus positive cases on Saturday and a death of a patient. This is the fifth consecutive day on which a death has been reported.

On Friday, the number of COVID-19 deaths was three. With another death reported on Saturday, the total number of fatalities stands at 49. The total number of positive cases reported till date are 1,813 with 1,068 being discharged.

After a gap of several days, the State government released figures of positive cases of those who have returned from other countries. On Saturday, as many as four foreign evacuees, from Kuwait, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The bulletin released on Saturday stated that there are a large number of migrants who are entering the State. It also stated these migrants who are arriving by road and rail and are being screened for symptoms. There were as many as 15 migrant workers who came from Maharashtra who tested positive. According to the bulletin the total number of migrants who COVID positive now stands at 119.

The Health Department also released a special advisory in which it noted since the relaxations on May 16, there is a lot of movement of people of different age groups and that there has been a surge of positive cases in the past few days.

The public has been advised that those less than 10 years of age and over 60 should avoid going outdoors. Those going outdoors should wear face masks and must maintain physical distancing. Workspaces should arrange for handwashing facilities and sanitisers. Further, the public has been advised not to travel unnecessarily and seek medical care in case of flu or influenza-like symptoms. Those with morbidities like diabetes and hypertension have been advised to stay indoors.