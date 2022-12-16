51L tonnes of paddy worth ₹10.5K cr. procured in TS so far

December 16, 2022 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana government has, so far, procured about 51 lakh tonnes of paddy worth ₹10,500 crore from farmers at MSP, Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar said on Friday.

Stating that the process of paddy procurement was going on briskly, he said that purchase of paddy was completed in 3,097 out of 6,972 procurement centres already. Out of the paddy procured, 50.26 lakh tonnes had already been shifted to rice mills by using 13 lakh gunny sacks. Another 8 lakh sacks were available for procuring more paddy.

The Minister said payment for the paddy procured was being done once the details were uploaded to the Online Procurement Management System. So far, ₹8,576 crore amount was credited to the accounts of farmers who had disposed their paddy produce at the procurement centres. He noted that even the traders were paying MSP to farmers as the demand for paddy was high this season.