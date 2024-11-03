513 caught driving drunk in Cyberabad

The Cyberabad traffic police booked 513 people for drunk driving during a check from 2 p.m. on November 1 to 6 a.m. on November 3.

Among the 513, 425 were two-wheeler riders, 24 three-wheeler drivers, 60 four-wheeler drivers, and four heavy vehicle drivers. “Notably, 64 offenders were found with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging between 200 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml,” said the police, adding that all apprehended individuals will be presented before the court.

The police warned that anyone caught driving under the influence of alcohol and causing an accident that leads to loss of life will be arrested and charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in jail along with a fine.

