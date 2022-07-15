512 fresh COVID cases takes active load to 5051 in State

People flu/ influenza like symptoms urged to visit health centres

People flu/ influenza like symptoms urged to visit health centres

There has been a slight dip in the COVID cases, with 512 fresh cases detected with 401 among these arising out of the Hyderabad capital region and surrounding areas taking the overall active case load to 5,051 on Thursday.

The number of patients hospitalised continues to remain at 89 — 68 in private and 21 in government facilities. About 15 are in ICU in private healthcare and 21 needing oxygen support. In the public healthcare, nine are having oxygen support with none in the ICU, said an official communique from Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao.

This is against 527 cases the previous day for 22,265 tests with results of 583 awaited with overall cases being 5,082. About 25,287 tests have been conducted, and the results of 510 samples are yet to be declared on Thursday. There are no official deaths and it remains at 4,111.

Hyderabad saw 293 cases, down from 329 a week ago; Rangareddy saw 53 cases, down from 67 a week ago; Medchal-Malkajgiri saw 49 cases, down from 54 cases a week ago, and Sangareddy just 6, down from 16 a week ago. Double digit cases have been noted in Khammam with 15, a rise from 11 a week ago, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Nalgonda 11 each. Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Jagityal, Mulug, Nirmal and Wanaparthy did not record any cases.

Just one case was reported from Jogulamba-Gadwal, Kamareddy, Komarum-Asifabad, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Suryapet and Warangal (Rural). The cumulative cases since March 2020 has gone up to 8.08 lakh and recoveries to 7.99 lakh with 543 recoveries.

Caution sounded

Dr. Srinivasa Rao has urged patients with any flu/ influenza like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, running nose, difficulty in breathing, body pains and headache, to report to the nearest government health facility and seek health services without any delay with or without test reports where arrangements have been made for testing and treatment free of cost. The call centre for helpline or grievances is 104. and for complaints against private hospitals or labs, whatsapp – 9154170960, said the bulletin.

Vaccines

About 10,361 doses were administered, out of them 760 for the first dose, 35,46 for the second dose and 6,055 for the precaution dose. Overall, 6.43 crore doses have been administered with 3.23 crore for the first dose, 3.10 crore for the second dose and 10.89 lakh for precaution dose. Another 26.66 lakh are due for the precaution dose, 13.18 lakh for the second dose and 36,724 for the first dose.

In the age groups of 15 to 17, 92% or 16.9 lakh took the first dose and 15.3 lakh the second dose out of the target population of 18.4 lakh. In the 12 to 14 age group, 91% of 10.3 lakh of 10.39 lakh took the first dose and 65% or 7.37 lakh took the second dose out of 11.36 lakh. For the precaution dose just 4% or 10.88 lakh out of the target of 2.77 crore took the dose, added the bulletin.