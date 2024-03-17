ADVERTISEMENT

51,078 cases resolved as part of National Lok Adalat in Sangareddy

March 17, 2024 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - SANGAREDDY

The Hindu Bureau

 A total of 51,078 cases were successfully resolved at nine Benches established across various courts, including the District Court, by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in the district on Saturday, as part of the National Lok Adalat, according to a press note.

Five Benches were set up at the Sangareddy District Court, while four others were established at different courts. The cases settled at these Benches include criminal compound cases - 16,206, MV Act cases - 29, civil disputes - 28, loan recovery cases - 85, pre-litigation cases - 34,002, pre-litigation APTS cases - 723, and compensation for land acquired by the government -5.

High Court Judge and Executive Chairman of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA), P. Sam Koshy, and SLSA joint secretary G. Goverdhan Reddy inspected the Benches. Speaking to the media, they stressed the importance of settling cases at the Lok Adalat and appealed to lawyers to assist litigants in settling their cases.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

District Judge K. Prabhakar Rao, First Additional District Judge G. Sudarshan, and other judicial officers were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US