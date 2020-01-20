₹5,100 crore released under ‘Rythu Bandhu’ for Rabi season

Agriculture and Cooperation Department has issued orders for release of ₹5,100 crore for the Rythu Bandhu Investment Support Scheme for the Rabi season.

The government accorded administrative sanction for ₹5,100 crore to the Commissioner of Agriculture, Telangana from the Budget Estimates provision of 2019-20 towards meeting the expenditure, according to the GO issued on Monday.

While the government allocated ₹12,862 crore for Rythu Bandhu for 2019-20, it released ₹6,862 crore during Kharif and credited into the bank accounts of farmers.

With the latest administrative sanction for ₹5,100 crore under the scheme for the Rabi season, the Agriculture department would provide the details of farmers to the Finance Department and the department in turn would release the amount into the accounts of the farmers.