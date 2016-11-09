51 villages to merge for Medak authority

Deputy Speaker M. Padma Devender Reddy said Medak Authority will be established by merging 51 villages in the surrounding areas of the district headquarters for development. Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Ms. Padma said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had created new districts with an aim of development and bringing the administration to the people.

Mother and Child care

Informing that Rs. 5.06 crore was sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for those suffering with different problems in the district, she pointed out that a mother and child medical care unit was sanctioned for the district headquarters and better services would be extended to the needy person from all over the region.

Stating that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao stood first in the nation as the best Chief Minister, she promised people that all efforts would be put in place for the development of the newly-formed districts.