Telangana

509 test positive in Telangana

With 509 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the total number of positive cases in Telangana has reached 2,79,644. While 48,652 samples were tested, results of 717 were awaited. Three more COVID-19 patients have died.

The new cases include 104 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, 45 from Medchal Malkajgiri, and 42 from Rangareddy. From March 2 to December 16, a total of 63,06,397 samples were tested and 2,79,644 were detected with coronavirus. Out of the total cases, 7,172 were active cases, 2,70,967 have recovered, and 1,505 patients have died.

