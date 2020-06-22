50.84 lakh farmers credited Rythu Bandhu amount: Minister

The much-awaited crediting of Rythu Bandhu investment support into the bank accounts of about 50.84 lakh landholding farmers was done on Monday.

According to Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy, the pattadar-passbook linked bank accounts were credited a total of ₹5,294.53 crore at the rate of ₹5,000 per acre. The exercise of transferring the amount into the bank accounts was taken up from 10 a.m.

The Minister stated that an amount of ₹82.37 crore was also credited into 63,477 farmers having Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) pattas in the Agency areas. The Minister clarified that all the farmers who have secured passbooks till June 16 would get the Rythu Bandhu amount. However, some 5 lakh farmers did not give their bank account details so far and the investment support for them would be credited as soon as the details were given to the Agriculture Extension Officers (AEOs) concerned.

Stating that the government was extending the support during the difficult times of coronavirus impact on the economy and the fall in State government revenue, the Minister said the government had made an allocation of ₹14,000 crore for Rythu Bandhu in the budget this year for the two crop seasons. He said Telangana was the only State in the country that was standing in support of the farming community even in the current trying times.

He complimented that Agriculture, Revenue and Finance department officials and also those of the National Informatics Centre for making the crediting of Rythu Bandhu amount possible in just one day with the help of a new technology.