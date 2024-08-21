508 kg ganja seized from lorry in Telangana; six held

The Dammapeta police have arrested six persons, believed to be members of an inter-State ganja smuggling racket. The police had seized about 508 kg ganja, stashed under a load of chemicals in a lorry, during a vehicle check at Achyutapuram crossroads in Dammapeta mandal on Monday afternoon. The ganja load, the market value of which has been estimated to be around ₹1.77 crore, was being smuggled from Odisha to Nashik in Maharashtra. Five of those arrested are from Maharashtra and one from Odisha. The police have registered a case against seven others, including peddlers, receivers and the supplier of ganja.