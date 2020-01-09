5,000 nominations filed

The second day of filing of nominations for the forthcoming polls to municipal corporations and municipalities received a huge response on Thursday.

Close to 5,000 nominations were filed on the second day of filing of nominations. The total number of nominations filed till the end of deadline stood at 5,689 as against the less than 1,000 nominations filed on Wednesday.

Ranga Reddy district, which saw a lukewarm response on Wednesday with around 60 nominations, saw aspiring candidates filing more than 500 nominations on Thursday.

]The district where 15 ULBs are going to polls, registered 592 nominations by the close of the second day of filing nominations.

Nalgonda with 422 nominations for seven ULBs stood next, followed by Sangareddy with 414 nominations for an equal number of ULBs.

Medchal-Malkajgiri district received 387 nominations while Nizamabad district reported 386 nominations on the second day of the nominations.

The number of nominations is likely to increase significantly as filing of nominations for around 60 divisions of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation will start from Friday.