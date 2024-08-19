₹5,000 crore for new residential schools, cot and bed for every student: Dy CM  

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday instructed officials from the Education department to coordinate with respective District Collectors for acquisition of sites and preparing designs for constructing integrated residential school buildings in various constituencies.

The plan, he said, is to construct 120 residential school buildings in 30 areas with an outlay of ₹5,000 crore and the works are to be taken up in the current academic year.

In a meeting to review the functioning of residential schools, Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar along with officials from SC, ST, BC and Minority residential schools discussed about student amenities and overseas scholarships.

It was proposed to acquire 15 to 25 acres in rural areas and 10 to 15 acres in urban areas for the buildings.

“Government has set a target to complete the construction of buildings in eight months. Admissions in SC, ST, BC, Minority Residential schools be completed 100% during this academic year,” he said.

Cot and bed

Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka also said that the government has decided to provide cots and beds to all the students of government hostels and residential schools. He asked officials to submit details on the number of cots, beds, bedsheets available for the students in all the 1029 SC, ST, BC, Minority residential schools as of now. And proposals for fresh requirement are to be submitted by August 29.

The hostels are also to maintain clean toilets, bathrooms, running water, electricity, doors and windows for hostel rooms and mosquito mesh for windows should be provided. A checklist of all the amenities provided at the hostel should also be displayed prominently in the hostels.

Overseas scholarships

On Mr. Prabhakar’s request for release of second instalments of overseas scholarships to students studying abroad, Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka asked officials for a list of pending scholarships for immediate action.

During the academic year, it was said overseas scholarships will be sanctioned to 800 BC students, 500 students each among SC, ST and Minorities.