500 drones take to the skies

June 05, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

For the first time in Telangana, a drone show was organised by the Cyberabad police on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of State Formation on Sunday evening amidst much revelry.

The dip in enthusiasm of the crowd, caused by more than an hour of delay in starting the show, was quickly elevated within seconds as rows of drones elevated in the sky above the glistening Durgam Cheruvu, forming silhouettesand images of notable landmarks and figures associated with Telangana’s history.

As many as 500 drones were used in the show, which was organised by BotLabs Dynamic. “We had only five days to prepare and come up with the show. We thought the sudden rain might tamper the event but we pulled it off pretty well in the given time frame,” said Ayush Bector, the Business and Marketing head of BotLabs Dynamic.

With the entire cable-stayed bridge closed for traffic, the packed drone show had crowd ranging from teenagers to the elderly lot, as families thronged to witness the event.

The drones first welcomed the crowd by forming the outlines of martyrs memorial, followed by the silhouetteof Dr. BR Ambedkar, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the logo of Telangana State police, Telangana Secretariat building, Yadagiri temple, Kaleshwaram dam, India’s first incubator T-Hub, a patrol van with a woman cop indicating SHE Teams police, Telugu written text reading ‘Jai Telangana’ and ‘Jai Bharat’, a tap and a pot resembling Mission Bhagiratha and finally ending the show with a text reading Cyberabad police.

“This was such a surreal experience for us! I am glad I brought my grandparents to witness such technologically advanced marvel. They were surely amazed by the coordination and colourful spectacle. I would like to thank Cyberabad police and the State government for such a visual treat,” said Snidha Rajan, a software employee from Manikonda.

“As it was a long weekend, my friends and I cancelled a trip to Chirala for this show and we do not regret it. Although the rain and delay in starting the show annoyed us, we are walking away happily after such a crazy evening,” said Ramesh Rao, an M.Tech student from Begumpet who came with a group of five friends.

Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Raveendra, along with Madhapur DCP K. Shilpavalli and other officials from the commissionerate were present.

