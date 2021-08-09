₹500 crore released for Dalit Bandhu pilot project in Huzurabad

HYDERABAD

Pilot project to be ‘launched’ in Huzurabad on Aug. 16

The State government released ₹500 crore for the implementation of pilot project of Telangana Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad constituency as the date for the launch of the project, August 16, is fast approaching.

Telangana Scheduled Castes Cooperative Development Corporation vice-chairman and managing director P. Karunakar transferred the amount into the account of Karimnagar District Collector, who is also the chairman of the District Scheduled Caste Service Cooperative Development Society. The development follows orders issued by Scheduled Castes Development Department Secretary Rahul Bojja on Monday.

Mr. Rahul Bojja said orders were issued for implementing Dalit Bandhu programme on a pilot basis in Huzurabad constituency and this was also approved by the State Cabinet. Accordingly, the Telangana State Scheduled Caste Cooperative Development Corporation had been directed to release the amount from the available funds.

The funds would be utilised for implementation of Dalit Bandhu on a pilot basis in saturation mode. The basic operational guidelines for the implementation of the scheme, billed as the biggest direct benefit transfer scheme issued by the government, would apply for the pilot project.

The government started implementation of the project in Vasalamarri, the village adopted by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in Yadadri-Bhongir district ahead of the launch of the pilot project in Huzurabad. Orders were issued a couple of days ago for release of ₹7.6 crore in this direction.