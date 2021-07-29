₹ 500 crore budget release order issued for Dalit Bandhu

HYDERABAD

29 July 2021 21:16 IST

Order covers first two quarters of current financial year

The Telangana government on Thursday issued an order for release of ₹ 500 crore for Dalit Bandhu programme to be launched in Huzurabad next month.

The budget release order was specifically issued for the first two quarters, ending September, of this financial year to climax with the byelection to Huzurabad Assembly constituency. The order was in the backdrop of government already allocating ₹ 1,200 crore in this year’s budget for the Chief Minister’s Dalit Empowerment Programme.

A senior official said the money was released to the SC Development Department for implementation of a routine budgeted programme at ₹ 250 crore each for two quarters.

Advertising

Advertising

The programme envisaged a direct benefit transfer of ₹ 10 lakh without any bank linkage as investment support for starting businesses. As a pilot project in Huzurabad, it was conceived to benefit 20,000 beneficiaries over a period of time which would cost ₹ 2,000 crore.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao recently announced that reservations will be provided to SCs in allotment of licensed businesses like rice mills, fertilizer, liquor and medical shops as part of dovetailing them with the programme.

The programme was largely appreciated by all parties though demands for its implementation on the scale at Huzurabad in all constituencies of the State cropped up subsequently. Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also demanded uniform implementation across the State.

An NGO Forum for Good Governance went to the extent of writing to the Chief Election Commissioner seeking its intervention to postpone the programme until the end of byelection because it was aimed to lure voters.

The Chief Minister had on Monday invited 450 people of SC communities from villages in Huzurabad to explain to them how he hoped to bring light in their lives through the programme.