ADVERTISEMENT

₹500 bonus to farmers cultivating fine rice from kharif season, says CM

Updated - October 03, 2024 07:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

CM for special centres to be opened for procurement of fine rice

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reviews the setting up of procurement centres for the Kharif season with Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari at the Secretariat on Thursday.

The State Government has decided to set up 7,000 procurement centres across the State for paddy cultivated during kharif season. It has also resolved to give the bonus of ₹500 a quintal on fine rice, in line with the assurance given by the Congress in the run-up to the elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed District Collectors to open special centres for purchasing fine rice from farmers as also additional IKP centres wherever needed. The IKP centres should be given serial numbers for easy identification and monitoring.

He held a video conference with the collectors on paddy procurement and other issues on Thursday, and asked them to take steps to ensure that there was no dearth of gunny bags and any scope for irregularities in the procurement of fine rice. Measures should be initiated for transport of paddy as and when it was procured besides ensuring that there was no scope for the food grain becoming wet in the event of rains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Reddy also instructed them to engage Agriculture officials in the procurement process and review the process on a daily basis. An exclusive call centre should be set up to keep farmers informed about the progress of procurement while vigil should be intensified to see that paddy from neighbouring States did not enter Telangana.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Field visits had been made mandatory for the collectors, who should also register criminal cases against those resorting to cheating gullible farmers. Steps should be taken to see that farmers opt for cultivation of only fine rice varieties in the coming days.

DSC appointments

While reviewing the progress of DSC appointments, the CM directed officials to complete the verification of certificates of selected candidates before October 5. Instructing officials to complete the recruitment process before Dasara, he said that the government was gearing up to issue appointment letters to selected candidates on October 9.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US